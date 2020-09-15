De Bortoli to distribute Kylie Minogue Wines in Australia

Earlier this year, iconic Australian pop star Kylie Minogue launched her own wine range in an exclusive partnership with UK-based Benchmark Drinks.

Now, after the incredible success of the Kylie Minogue Signature Rosé in the UK, Benchmark Drinks has appointed De Bortoli Wines to distribute the brand in Australia.

Paul Schaafsma, Managing Director of Benchmark Drinks, said the Australian market has been crying out for the range, especially after seeing how it captured the UK market.

“The interest in Kylie’s Signature Rosé across all social media channels from Australians has been overwhelming,” Schaafsma said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with De Bortoli Wines; one of the most respected and experienced Australian wine companies in Australia.”

De Bortoli will launch Kylie Minogue Wines in October with the Signature Rosé, just in time for the peak rosé drinking season and ahead of the release of Minogue’s new album, Disco, which is expected in November.

Victor De Bortoli, Executive Director of De Bortoli, said the launch will be a proud moment for the family.

“The De Bortoli family are thrilled to be partnering with such an Australian icon and sharing our wine passion together,” De Bortoli said.

The Signature Rosé was the first wine launched in Minogue’s collection earlier this year, a milestone which coincided with her 52nd birthday. It’s a French rosé, described as being ‘fresh, crisp and easy to drink’ with a blend of 80 per cent Carignan and 20 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon.

Since then, the range has expanded in the UK to include a Provencal rosé, a Sauvignon Blanc from Côtes de Gascogne, and a Merlot from Pays d’Oc, although these are not yet available in Australia with the brand’s launch next month.