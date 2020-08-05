Giesen 0% to launch in Australia

New Zealand’s Giesen Wines is bringing the world’s first alcohol-removed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc to the Australian market, called Giesen 0%.

The premium alcohol free wine is crafted using the same Marlborough-grown grapes and winemaking process as the full strength version. Alcohol is gently removed through advanced spinning cone technology that preserves the flavours and aromas of the grape. The resulting wine has a unique, lighter taste profile while maintaining the citrus, blackcurrant and passionfruit flavour notes that Sauvignon Blanc is known for.

Advertisement

Giesen highlighted that the demand for non-alcoholic wine is forecast to grow annually at 18 per cent to 2023, and overal alcohol consumption has been declining steadily in Australia in the past decade. Driving these shifts in consumer behaviour is often the health factor, as shoppers look for beverages that are not only lighter in alcohol, but also in calories.

The new Giesen 0% product fills both of these needs, with just 16 calories per 125ml glass – that’s 80 per cent less calories than a glass of 12.5 per cent ABV wine.

A focus on health was also what drove the Giesen winemakers themselves to create Giesen 0%, as they were looking for something they could mindfully drink that measured up to their favourite wines.

Senior winemaker Duncan Shouler said: “Giesen 0% actually came about following a fitness challenge at the winery – suddenly, we couldn’t drink our favourite wine and figured that something had to be done to make this possible! Looking into it more, we recognised the growing trend towards non-alcoholic drinks as people become more mindful of their drinking and look to reduce their alcohol intake for a variety of reasons.”

“A zero-alcohol alternative is an ideal option for designated drivers, mums-to-be, busy parents, serial business lunchers, and those of us attempting a healthy fitness challenge who still want to enjoy a delicious Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. We’re excited for Australians to experience this new, innovative wine and enjoy the premium taste and quality that they expect from Giesen Wines.”

According to NZ wine critic and Master of Wine, Bob Campbell, Giesen 0% also more than stacks up to other no-alcohol Sauvignon Blanc wines on the market.

After blind tasting three varieties, Campbell said: “This is a giant leap forward for 0% alcohol Sauvignon Blanc. The new Giesen 0% – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc tasted like a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc with pronounced passionfruit and red capsicum flavours. It’s slightly sweet but dry with a pleasing sweet/sour tension.”

Giesen 0% will be available from 17 August – for more information and orders, head to giesenwines.com.au/zero