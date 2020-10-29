The Wine Company begins distribution of Rathbone Wine Group

The Wine Company, a subsidiary of the Tahbilk group of companies, has been appointed as the exclusive east coast distributor for the Rathbone Wine Group.

With an already established distribution business along the east coast of Australia in VIC, NSW, QLD and the ACT, including major regional areas and far north Queensland, The Wine Company distributes over 30 brands from Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, Argentina and Italy.

Rathbone Wine Group brands from across the country were added to The Wine Company east coast portfolio this month, including Yering Station and Yarrabank in the Yarra Valley, Mount Langi Ghiran from the Grampians and Xanadu from Margaret River.

Darren Rathbone, CEO and Winemaker for the Rathbone Wine Group, said they chose their new east coast distributor because of the shared goals of both companies.

“We are delighted to be joining the The Wine Company. The alignment across our businesses in respect to family values, quality of wines, commitment in building strong brands and a real passion for our customers makes for great synergy between our two companies,” Rathbone said.

“We are genuinely excited about what the future holds, and look forward to working together in creating value for our customers and consumers alike.”

The Wine Company welcomed the Rathbone Wine Group to the portfolio, noting the significant weight the group adds to an already strong list of brands.

Alister Purbrick, Chief Executive of the Tahbilk Group, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity and substantially strengthens our brand portfolio offer to the trade and we sincerely thank the Rathbone family for entrusting us with their brands’ future success.”