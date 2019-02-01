Angove family acquires Claredon vineyard

The Angove Family has expanded its vineyard holdings in McLaren Vale with the purchase of the Angel Gully Vineyard located in the Vale sub region of Clarendon.

The vineyard, which the family will rename Angels Rise, was previously owned by Primo Estate and the 12.7 hectare site is mostly dry grown, planted predominately to Shiraz and has a history of producing wines of finesse and elegance.

Speaking of the purchase, Managing Director Victoria Angove said: “The vineyard is truly unique and simply stunning, it has good mature Shiraz vines that are just coming in to their prime at 20 years of age.

“The cool sub region of Clarendon has always produced fine wines that stylistically we love and we are looking forward to making wine from this beautiful site.

“We have a long-term plan in place for our McLaren Vale grape growing and winemaking and the Angel Gully vineyard will contribute to driving the next phase of our fine winemaking.”

Tyson Stelzer described wine made from the vineyard as having “a flamboyant personality that prevails in spite of the seasons, a signature special site unmatched by any other patch of dirt”.

The vineyard sits 280m above sea level and is located on Chalk Hill Road, the family said it will rename the vineyard to keep a link to its past “while utilising an apt description of the beauty of its soil, site and potential”.