Applications open for 2020 Wine Industry Mentor Program

Applications are now open for the 2020 Wine Industry Mentor Program, which aims to boost the career trajectory of the next generation of wine communicators.

Following on from a successful 2019 program, Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) and the Adelaide Business School at The University of Adelaide have revealed that more than 20 industry leaders will take up the mantle as mentor in this year’s program.

The program, which pairs participants for six months, aims to benefit those people who will be leading the promotion of Australia’s wine industry in their public relations, marketing and communications careers.

Jeni Port, Independent Wine Writer says about the program: “The WCA Mentor Program can change lives for the better. Being a mentor has opened my eyes to the wealth of unaddressed talent just waiting to be recognised and helped early in their careers.”

Mentors (to date) for the 2020 program include:

Max Allen, Independent Wine Writer

Gary Baldwin, Principal Consultant & Director, Wine Network Consulting Pty Ltd

Jing Cao, Managing Director, CLCA

Marni Cook, WCA Interim Chair of Board, McLaren Vale Grape and Wine Association Chair of Board

Armando Maria Corsi, Associate Professor, University of South Australia – Business School

Shirley Fraser, Independent Consultant, Wine Collaborators

Alex Gibbs, CEO, Smile Marketing and WCA Board Member

Gill Gordon-Smith, Co-ordinator Wine & Spirit School TAFE SA, Winemaker/Owner Fall from Grace

Rob Hirst, Chairman, House of Fine Wines, Tucker Seabrook and WCA Board Member

Geoff Krieger, General Manager, Brokenwood Wines

Ali Lockwood, Manager Stakeholder Engagement, Wine Australia and WCA Board Member

Tony Love, Freelance wine writer, presenter, consultant

David Lowe, Managing Director, Lowe Family Wine Co

Annabel Mugford, Food & Beverage Export Hub Manager – Food South Australia and Strategic Projects Adviser – Barossa Grape & Wine Association

Nick Ryan, Wine Writer, Speaker, Wine Judge, Nick Ryan Wines

Judy Sarris, Editor, Gourmet Traveller WINE

Robin Shaw, Founder and Lead Consultant, Wine Tourism Australia

Katie Spain, Journalist, Wine Writer and Author

Michael van Der Sommen, Direct Sales and Brand Manager, Torbreck

Richard van Ruth, Business Development Manager, Wine Direct

Catherine Wansink, Commercial Business Advisor, NZ Trade & Enterprise

Milton Wordley, Photographer

Now in its second year, this program plays a very important role in supporting the growth of future wine communications leaders and strengthening the Australian wine sector, a cause of strategic importance to WCA and the Adelaide Business School.

Applications are now open for mentees in the 2020 Wine Industry Mentor Program. Applicants are expected to be Australian residents and to have gained a minimum of two years’ experience in their careers in the wine industry. Eligibility criteria and details on how to apply are available on the WCA website.

The successful 2020 program participants will be invited to attend a ‘meet and greet’ in Sydney, 6 May, post the WCA China-Australia Wine Marketing Summit, where they will be able to meet each other in person for the first time.