Australia’s best wine venues revealed
The top 50 has been set for the inaugural Wineslinger awards, which are aiming to uncover Australia’s best venues for a “fun wine experience”.
The top 50 has been compiled by the editorial directors of Young Gun of Wine, after over 100 of Australia’s leading sommeliers and winemakers voted for their favourite wine venues. Over 300 venues across Australia received votes from that panel, highlighting the depth of excellent wine venues across the country.
Young Gun of Wine editorial director Nick Stock, said: “These panellists are selected for their know-how, their taste, and the fact that they are out and about visiting venues near and afar on a constant basis. They are chosen because they have a keen eye, a killer palate and they know a good time when they see one.
“Australia offers one hell of a good time for wine lovers and there’s a high bar of quality in a national sense, married with a strong sense of identity and place wherever you go. That makes this list one very handy reference for both locals and visitors right across the country.”
Voting is now open to the public to choose their favourite wine venue on the Young Gun of Wine website, and closes on Sunday 17 June. The winners will be announced at Mona in Tasmania on Monday 18 June at this year’s Young Gun of Wine Awards.
The Wineslinger top 50 list via state is as follows:
New South Wales
- 10 William St, Paddington
- Bentley Restaurant & Bar, Sydney
- Bibo Wine Bar, Double Bay
- Dear Sainte Éloise, Points Point
- Ester, Chippendale
- Fix Wine Bar, Sydney
- Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point
- Harvest Newrybar, Newrybar
- Love, Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst
- Monopole Restaurant & Bar, Potts Point
- Restaurant Hubert, Sydney
- The Dolphin Hotel, Surry Hills
Victoria
- Bar Liberty, Fitzroy
- Bellota, South Melbourne
- Carlton Wine Room, Carlton
- City Wine Shop, Melbourne
- Embla, Melbourne
- France Soir, South Yarra
- Gerald’s Bar, North Carlton
- Gertrude Enoteca, Fitzroy
- Kirk’s Wine Bar, Melbourne
- Marion, Fitzroy
- Neighbourhood Wine, Brunswick
- The Alps, Prahran
South Australia
- Bar Torino, Adelaide
- Clever Little Tailor, Adelaide
- East End Cellars, Adelaide
- Hellbound Wine Bar, Adelaide
- La Buvette, Adelaide
- Mother Vine, Adelaide
- The Summertown Aristologist, Summertown
Western Australia
- Bille H, Claremont
- Budburst Small Bar, Mount Hawthorn
- Il Lido, Cottesloe
- Lalla Rookh, Perth
- Petition Wine Bar & Merchant, Perth
- Settler’s Tavern, Margaret River
Queensland
- BlackBird Bar & Grill, Brisbane
- Cru Bar and Cellar, Fortitude Valley
- Gauge, South Brisbane
- Gerard’s Bistro, Fortitude Valley
- La Lune Wine Co, South Brisbane
Tasmania
- Ettie’s Bar & Bottleshop, Hobart
- Franklin, Hobart
- Institut Polaire, Hobart
- Willing Bros. Wine Merchants, North Hobart
ACT
- Aubergine, Griffith
- Bar Rochford, Canberra
- XO, Narrabundah
Northern Territory
- Stone House, Darwin