Australia’s best wine venues revealed

The top 50 has been set for the inaugural Wineslinger awards, which are aiming to uncover Australia’s best venues for a “fun wine experience”.

The top 50 has been compiled by the editorial directors of Young Gun of Wine, after over 100 of Australia’s leading sommeliers and winemakers voted for their favourite wine venues. Over 300 venues across Australia received votes from that panel, highlighting the depth of excellent wine venues across the country.

Young Gun of Wine editorial director Nick Stock, said: “These panellists are selected for their know-how, their taste, and the fact that they are out and about visiting venues near and afar on a constant basis. They are chosen because they have a keen eye, a killer palate and they know a good time when they see one.

“Australia offers one hell of a good time for wine lovers and there’s a high bar of quality in a national sense, married with a strong sense of identity and place wherever you go. That makes this list one very handy reference for both locals and visitors right across the country.”

Voting is now open to the public to choose their favourite wine venue on the Young Gun of Wine website, and closes on Sunday 17 June. The winners will be announced at Mona in Tasmania on Monday 18 June at this year’s Young Gun of Wine Awards.

The Wineslinger top 50 list via state is as follows:

New South Wales

10 William St, Paddington

Bentley Restaurant & Bar, Sydney

Bibo Wine Bar, Double Bay

Dear Sainte Éloise, Points Point

Ester, Chippendale

Fix Wine Bar, Sydney

Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point

Harvest Newrybar, Newrybar

Love, Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst

Monopole Restaurant & Bar, Potts Point

Restaurant Hubert, Sydney

The Dolphin Hotel, Surry Hills

Victoria

Bar Liberty, Fitzroy

Bellota, South Melbourne

Carlton Wine Room, Carlton

City Wine Shop, Melbourne

Embla, Melbourne

France Soir, South Yarra

Gerald’s Bar, North Carlton

Gertrude Enoteca, Fitzroy

Kirk’s Wine Bar, Melbourne

Marion, Fitzroy

Neighbourhood Wine, Brunswick

The Alps, Prahran

South Australia

Bar Torino, Adelaide

Clever Little Tailor, Adelaide

East End Cellars, Adelaide

Hellbound Wine Bar, Adelaide

La Buvette, Adelaide

Mother Vine, Adelaide

The Summertown Aristologist, Summertown

Western Australia

Bille H, Claremont

Budburst Small Bar, Mount Hawthorn

Il Lido, Cottesloe

Lalla Rookh, Perth

Petition Wine Bar & Merchant, Perth

Settler’s Tavern, Margaret River

Queensland

BlackBird Bar & Grill, Brisbane

Cru Bar and Cellar, Fortitude Valley

Gauge, South Brisbane

Gerard’s Bistro, Fortitude Valley

La Lune Wine Co, South Brisbane

Tasmania

Ettie’s Bar & Bottleshop, Hobart

Franklin, Hobart

Institut Polaire, Hobart

Willing Bros. Wine Merchants, North Hobart

ACT

Aubergine, Griffith

Bar Rochford, Canberra

XO, Narrabundah

Northern Territory