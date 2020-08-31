Australia welcomes two new Masters of Wine

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has announced 16 new Masters of Wine, taking the total number of MWs in the world today to over 400, with two coming from Australia.

The Master of Wine exam, recognised worldwide for its rigour and high standards, consists of three distinct parts; the theory and practical exams that are taken at the end of stage two, and the research paper submitted at the end of stage three.

The research paper is an in-depth study on a wine-related topic from any area of the sciences, arts, humanities or social sciences.

The two new Australian MWs are Duane Coates and Annette Lacey.

The IMW said: “Duane has a long-held passion for Australian and international wines. He expanded his knowledge with vintages in Burgundy, the Rhone Valley and the Douro Valley.

“Exposure to European wines and winemaking has given Duane a broad perspective on techniques and wines styles. Other passions include archery, motorcycles and music.”

Coates’ research paper was ‘Methods of preserving freshness in opened bottles of wine’.

On Lacey, the IMW said: “Annette has extensive management and operational experience across all levels of restaurants and hospitality venues. She is currently the group beverage manager for Solotel, a large and diverse hospitality group in Sydney.

“Annette has held similar roles, having developed her skills as a restaurant manager and sommelier for international hotel groups and award-winning fine dining restaurants across traditional, modern and Asian cuisines. She has completed all levels of WSET and is a certified educator focusing on the development of the next generation through the delivery of wine courses in the Australian market.

“Annette was the 2014 winner of the Vin de Champagne Award (professional) and was selected for the Len Evans tutorial. She also has experience as an associate judge at numerous wine shows around the country and participates in trade and educational tastings, presentations and master classes.”

Lacey’s research paper was ‘An investigation into whether the Tasmanian GI should be sub-divided’.

In addition to passing the exam, and before new members have the right to use the title Master of Wine or initials MW, they are required to sign the IMW’s code of conduct. By signing the code of conduct, MWs agree to act with honesty, integrity and use every opportunity to share their understanding of wine with others.

The full 16 new MWs hail from nine different countries: Mike Best MW (UK), Nick Bielak MW (UK), Beans Boughton MW (UAE), Duane Coates MW (Australia), Jacqueline Cole Blisson MW (Canada), Róisín Curley MW (Ireland), Tracey Dobbin MW (France), Heidi Hansen MW (Norway), Christophe Heynen MW (Belgium), Annette Lacey MW (Australia), Ido Lewinsohn MW (Israel), William Lowe MW (UK), Geoffrey Moss MW (Canada), Ray O’Connor MW (UK), Adam Porter MW (UK) and Louise Wilson MW (Canada).

There are now 409 MWs based in 30 countries.