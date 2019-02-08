Dal Zotto looking for Prosecco lovers

Prosecco pioneer, Dal Zotto is in the midst of its first major campaign, and one which is looking to make the most of Australia’s growing love for the sparkling wine.

The First, Dal Zotto Prosecco promotion is looking for consumers to post #FirstDZ photos on Instagram, with the chance to win if the engage through a participating bottleshop or bar.

Co-owner Michael Dal Zotto, told TheShout: “What we want is when people are enjoying their night and having their first Dal Zotto Prosecco, use the hashtag FirstDZ, FirstProsecco and just have a bit of fun with it. People can go into the draw for a year’s worth of Prosecco.

“We’ve got a few venues and retailers on board and we’re really excited about, it’s the first campaign like this that we’ve done. We’ve had a positive response so far from our customers and we just really want people to get behind it and have some fun with it.”

Fans can join the Prosecco party by visiting First, Dal Zotto partners at: Manly Hotel, Salt Bar Kingscliff, Sunrise Cellars and Transcontinental Hotel from Queensland, Kingscliff Beach Hotel from New South Wales, The Edinburgh Cellars and Sky City Venues from South Australia, and The Osborne, Auburn Hotel, Jimmy Watsons, Captain Melville, La Manna, Parkhill Cellars and The Cove from Victoria.

The family are looking for more venues to participate and while this competition ends in March 2019, there are plans to run another campaign at the end of this year.

Christian Dal Zotto said: “We see Dal Zotto Prosecco opening the night as a ritual- the catalyst to a great time with friends and family, out on the town or at home.

“Dal Zotto would like you to celebrate kicking off a great night with friends and family, encouraging people to document their night with Dal Zotto Prosecco.”

Prosecco is enjoying a boom period in Australia at the moment, and Michael told TheShout, that it’s Prosecco’s suitably to Australia that is helping to drive that growth.

“I think consumers are really getting into Australian Prosecco because we’ve been doing it for 20 years and it’s not just something that’s popped up overnight. There’s been a lot of years of really working at this and really trying to raise awareness.

“There is no doubt that our growth is off the back of the growth of Prosecco in general and us being the pioneers of it in Australia, having planted it 20 years ago and releasing Australia’s first Prosecco in 2004, I think that helps people gravitate towards us. So we have that story and the family connection to Prosecco in Italy.

“But also Processo is affordable and it’s got this great drinkability to it. It’s beautiful, it’s fresh, it’s light, it’s a little lower in alcohol. People can enjoy it any time of the day and it just suits our climate to a tee.”