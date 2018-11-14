Gallery: Australia dominates ProWine China 2018
14 November, 2018 by tallenby
By James Wells
Australian wineries reinforced their billion dollar market position in China this week with a dominant record attendance at ProWine China 2018.
At the show’s fifth annual event in Shanghai, Wine Australia alone delivered a record attendance of 50 exhibitors and 100 brands which was complemented by other Australian wineries exhibiting nearby on their own separate stands.
The absence of a New Zealand presence outside of two small stands further reinforced the Chinese market’s preference for stronger styles of dry red wine served at room-temperature, which perfectly aligns with the Australian varietals: Cabernet, Merlot and Shiraz in particular.
This is a photo gallery taken from Day 1 at ProWine 2018 – a full summary of the show will be published at the conclusion of the exhibition.
Marius Berlemann (ProWein), David Lucas (Wine Australia – Northern Asia) and Michael Degen (ProWein)
The Coles Liquor team – Greg Phillips, Ed Scully and Elliot Majid – debuted at ProWine China this year
Representing Chateau Tanunda at ProWine China was the team from Shanghai Adelaide Wines
Matt Turner, Theresa Wang, Donald Zhang and Evelyn Zhang from Limestone Coast Wines
Justin Fairweather and Gary Au from Alpha Box Dice
John Lang from Babich Wines in New Zealand with his newly formed Shanghai office team: Joanna Li, Steve Bao, and Cai Lei
Wine Australia had a large presence at the expo
Attendees enjoy some of Wine Australia’s selection
Australian wine in China is booming
Gary Yang and Mike Brown from Gemtree Wines
Christine Andrews, Brisbane-based brand development manager for Africa and China for Journeys End Wines and Cape Wine Exporters in South Africa
Boydells vigneron Daniel Maroulis, along with his wife and 10 month old daughter, visited ProWine China as exhibitors for the first time looking for new distributors for the Hunter Valley winery
Bill and Andrew Hargitay with Vantage the Spirit of a Nation, a botanical spirit promoting the essence of Australia
Apple Song and Edward Lak from Winsome Wines, specialising in 100 Margaret River and Great Southern Wines from Western Australia
The Wine Australia team