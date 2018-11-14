Gallery: Australia dominates ProWine China 2018

By James Wells

Australian wineries reinforced their billion dollar market position in China this week with a dominant record attendance at ProWine China 2018.

Advertisement

At the show’s fifth annual event in Shanghai, Wine Australia alone delivered a record attendance of 50 exhibitors and 100 brands which was complemented by other Australian wineries exhibiting nearby on their own separate stands.

The absence of a New Zealand presence outside of two small stands further reinforced the Chinese market’s preference for stronger styles of dry red wine served at room-temperature, which perfectly aligns with the Australian varietals: Cabernet, Merlot and Shiraz in particular.

This is a photo gallery taken from Day 1 at ProWine 2018 – a full summary of the show will be published at the conclusion of the exhibition.