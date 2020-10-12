Hardys introduces Money Back Guarantee promotion

Hardys has introduced a Money Back Guarantee promotion across its entire bottled range, including its latest vintage wines; HRB Clare Valley/Tasmania Riesling 2020, Tintara McLaren Vale Grenache Shiraz Mataro 2018, Tintara McLaren Vale Shiraz 2017 and Eileen Hardys Shiraz 2016.

Aimed at giving consumers 100 per cent certainty in their wine choice the Money Back Guarantee promotion will allow anyone who is not satisfied with their wine a full refund. They will simply need to head to hardysmoneyback.com and along with providing their receipt explain in 15 words why they were not happy with their purchase.

Senior Winemaker Nic Bowen said he hopes the promotion will not be a factor for the latest vintage wines, as he has strived to maintain the strong Hardys tradition of winemaking.

“Like all my predecessors, I have always strived to produce wines that uphold Thomas Hardys dedication to the craft,” Bowen said.

“Hardys today is built on Thomas’ unrelenting quest for quality and winemaking passion, and I am privileged to follow in his footsteps. It is fantastic to see the winery’s rich stories, heritage and awards come to life with this year’s new vintage wines.”

Included in the latest release is the 2016 Eileen Hardy Shiraz, one of Australia’s most awarded wines. The wine won the Jimmy Watson trophy in 1996 for the 1995 vintage and is recognised by the prestigious Langton’s Classification as ‘Excellent’.

The wine is described as a “powerful and generous wine with highly complex aromas, crafted from premium fruit parcels handpicked from McLaren Vale’s finest vineyards”.

The full range is available for chain and independent retailers and comes in the new packaging that was launched earlier this year.