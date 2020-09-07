New Australian distributor for Champagne Taittinger

As the implications of McWilliams Wine Group being bought by global capital and asset management firm, Prcstnt Asset Management, continue to understood, one brand has switched distributors.

From Monday, 5 October Mezzanine The Fine Wine Specialist will begin distributing Champagne Taittinger in Australia. Mezzanine is part of the Joval Wine Group and said it was excited to welcome the prestigious Champagne house to its portfolio.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, Mezzanine’s National Sales Manager, Matt Turnbull and National Brand Manager, Bree Richmond, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Taittinger family and their elegant champagnes into the Mezzanine The Fine Wine Specialist portfolio.

“Like us, the Taittinger family have a focus on people, quality and culture, have ambition to grow their footprint in Australia and strive to create moments of enjoyment and pleasure. We will nurture Champagne Taittinger like it is our own, with love.”

Champagne Taittinger Managing Director Clovis Taittinger added: “Joining the Mezzanine family is an exciting opportunity for our brand.

“The company’s passionate, long term vision together with their experience will no doubt enable even more Australians to discover the wonderful Taittinger culture built on a rich history, timeless and very elegant wines, a very joyful and sparkling family and team.”

Mezzanine is regarded as one of Australia’s leading on-premise wine distributors, currently representing brands including Cullen, Craggy Range, Nanny Goat Vineyard, Tar & Roses, Yangarra, Burlotto and AIX Rose.