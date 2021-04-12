New look marks 35 years in Australia for Chandon

Chandon is celebrating 35 years of creating Australian sparkling wine with a brand new look and feel.

The new look comes from simplified graphics and new styling, which Chandon says link back to the pioneering origins of the House.

Domaine Chandon’s Estate Director, Susan Caudry, said: “We are excited to showcase our new Chandon spirit in 2021 with a look and feel that reflects our terroir, our courageous, artisan spirit and our unique provenance. We want to inspire people with our wines, and to open up a world of possibilites in the way that they are enjoyed.”

Since being founded in 1986 the Chandon estate has grown to encompass three distinct vineyard sites, with 190 hectares under vine at an altitude between 100m and 850m above sea level. All of Chandon’s wines are made using the centuries old Méthode Traditionnelle process, which are aged in bottles for a minimum of 12 months.

Chandon Australia’s Chiefwinemaker, Dan Buckle, added: “Chandon’s aim is to make distinctive and delicious Australian sparkling wines which are complex, expressive and reflective of their cool-climate origins.”

The new bottles are available now for all retailers.