New signatories to Retail Drinks delivery code of conduct

Retail Drinks Australia has announced that Couriers Please and Wine Depot have become the latest signatories to its Online Alcohol Sale and Delivery Code of Conduct.

Retail Drinks CEO Julie Ryan welcomed and re-iterated that the Code covers all points of the direct-to-consumer process involved in online alcohol purchases and deliveries, nationally.

“I’m delighted to officially welcome both Couriers Please and Wine Depot as code signatories, continuing the strong momentum the Code has built since its official launch on 1 July this year.

“The Code is strongly focused on promoting responsible practices in the online alcohol space from the moment a transaction is completed right through the supply chain to the point where a customer actually receives the delivery.

“That’s why it is critical to ensure that there is broad coverage of both retailers as well as delivery companies as Signatories and why we’re thrilled to have both Couriers Please and Wine Depot on board.”

Ryan also emphasised the Code’s nature as a best-practice framework which gives small business owners the confidence to know they can operate responsbily in the fast-growing online alcohol sector.

“One of Retail Drinks’ key objectives with the Code is to provide small businesses with a best-practice framework to participate in the online alcohol sale sector in a safe and responsible manner,” she said.

“In partnering with major delivery companies, we are able to provide these small business owners with the confidence that their delivery methods are already compliant with the delivery requirements of the Code.

“We look forward to continuing to expand the Code’s presence and coverage across both small liquor retail businesses and the delivery sector.

“As part of this process, we have also recently partnered with Australian Grape and Wine (AGW) to connect with wineries and cellar door owners across the country encouraging them to join as Signatories.”

Signatories to the Code cover more than 80 per cent of all alcohol sold online in Australia and include some of Australia’s largest online liquor retailers and major delivery companies such as Australia Post and Uber.