New wines and an old favourite from Torbreck

Barossa Valley winery Torbreck has announced it will bring the Australian distribution of Escarpment wines in-house, following its acquisition of the New Zealand brand, winery and business in March. In addition the winery is set to release the 2013 vintage of its super-premium wine The Laird.

Speaking about the Escarpment deal Torbreck said that the change is immediate with former Escarpment distributors in Australia, Red + White, assisting with the transition.

“While we are still awaiting NZ Government OIO approval of the purchase of the winery, we have taken the step to start selling the wines in Australia via our own national sales team that previously only sold Torbreck wines,” Torbreck General Manager Peter Perrin said.

“We have made the decision in collaboration with Escarpment’s current owners Larry McKenna and his team, who can see a number of benefits.

“In particular, 75 per cent of all Escarpment sales are on-premise or through independent liquor store brands, which fits the Torbreck profile perfectly.”

Perrin said the most popular wines in the portfolio are The Escarpment Pinot Noir which retails for around $50/bottle and The Escarpment Pinot Gris at $30/bottle. The individual vineyard Pinot Noirs from the Kupe, Kiwa and Pahi vineyards – which can fetch up to $90/bottle – are also popular with Australian drinkers along with the under $30/bottle The Escarpment Edge range.

Torbreck also said that much anticipated 2013 The Laird will be available nationally from June 1, and this is only the sixth production of the wine since its inaugural vintage in 2005.

Torbreck’s chief winemaker, Ian Hongell, says the 2013 vintage will age gracefully for the next 20 years, or more; “The 2013 shows all the opulence and elegance of previous Laird’s, but with a complexity, precision and prominence that will ensure the wine continues to improve for decades to come.”

The wine is made in limited quantities, with the equivalent of just 400 cases made, and is expected to sell out quickly following the pattern of previous vintages.

The 2013 The Laird carries a $750 RRP and will be available through independent wine retailers, with pre-orders now being taken through the Torbreck cellar door.