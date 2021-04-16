NSW Wine Industry receives $1.2m in Government funding

The NSW Wine Industry Association (NSWWIA) and the NSW Government’s new agreement will feed more than $1.2million over the next two years in additional support to trade, export markets development, regional wine tourism, and research, development, extension and biosecurity of the state’s wine industry.

After the first successful Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017, NSWWIA President Mark Bourne and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Industry and Trade John Barilaro signed the second accord yesterday in the Hunter Valley.

Under the new MoU, the state government has committed $600,000 per year for the next two years, bringing the total financial commitment from the government to more than $1.5m per year.

Bourne applauded the new agreement, stating: “This is very welcome news in what has been a challenging few years for the NSW wine industry, with drought, bushfires, smoke, COVID-19, floods and the recent China export tariffs the wine industry has been dealt some serious blows.

“So, our gratitude and heart-felt thanks goes out to the Deputy Premier and his team involved in putting this significant platform of support together, to enable the recovery and continued growth of the NSW wine industry and the regional communities we live and work in.”

Bourne added: “The NSW Wine Industry is a diverse industry that covers everything from the planting and growing of wine grapes, winemaking, wholesaling, exporting, retailing and also plays a leading role in regional tourism across NSW. This MoU will provide a solid framework for the recovery and continued growth of the wine industry in NSW, which employs 53,000 people across regional NSW.”

The new agreement will also provide ongoing support from the NSW Department of Primary Industries in the form of three dedicated development officers for the Viticulture Industry and a Skills Development Program; ongoing work with Destination NSW on areas such as the Food & Wine Tourism Action Strategy Plan 2018-2022 and the Export and Regional Wine Support Program; and AgSkilled 2.0 training programs.

Barilaro said: “Our wine industry is invaluable to NSW, contributing $1.6billion each year to the NSW economy and playing a major role in our $38bn tourism sector, attracting countless tourists and visitors to wine regions such as the Hunter Valley. The wine industry is also a significant employer here in NSW so it is important that we protect valuable jobs now, while they are needed most.

“The NSW Government knows that our state produces some of the finest wine in the world. This agreement will see industry and government working closely together to identify initiatives to help grow the success of our products and our industry. We know drought, bushfires and floods have hurt the viticulture industry which is why the NSW Government is committed to supporting the sector so we can share our wine with the world and continue to enjoy it at home.”