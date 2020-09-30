Push to #pickaustralianwine

As the Australian wine industry continues its recovery from the challenges of drought, bushfires and COVID-19, a new initiative is aiming to support the industry by encouraging consumers to choose local wine.

Led by Wine Selectors the #pickaustralianwine initiative aims to make a difference to the lives of grape growers, winemakers and everyone in between who relies on the wine industry to support their livelihood.

Advertisement

Wine Selectors Founder and CEO, Greg Walls, said: “When I started Wine Selectors more than 45 years ago it was always my mission to support the Australian Wine industry, and that’s why we remain committed to only buying and selling Australian.

“We really feel for the industry having undergone so many challenges of late and want to share our pick Australian mantra and encourage the wine loving community to get behind this initiative. Australian wine is the best in the world so let’s all enjoy it.”

Every year Australians spend millions of dollars on imported wine and this initiative is aimed at encouraging wine lovers, winemakers, hotels, pubs, restaurants all to get on board and #pickaustralianwine.

Winemaker and long-time supplier to Wine Selectors, Bruce Tyrrell, said: “Wine Selectors are one of the very few retailers in Australia that exclusively sell Australian wine and have long been a supporter of our brand.

“It’s a terrific initiative on their part to share their support with the greater wine loving community, and we really salute them for getting behind us like they.”

You can spread the word by following @pickaustralianwines on Instagram, take a photo of your Australian wine selection and tag #pickaustralianwines wine, and next time pick Australian by the glass or by the bottle.