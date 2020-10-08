Celebrating winemaking in a refreshing way

Recently Wolf Blass, one of Australia’s most iconic and prestigious wine brands, introduced Makers’ Project. A collaboration from the Wolf Blass winemaking team (hence the name, Makers’) who joined forces to combine their unique skills and individual expertise, this exciting offering celebrates the artistry and winemaking craft that has been at the heart of the Wolf Blass brand since 1966. Smooth and delicate yet bursting with flavour, there are three key techniques the winemakers followed for Makers’ Project – Free Run Wine, Partial Whole Berry Fermentation and Early Press – which has resulted in a selection of wines that deliver on quality and juicy fruit flavours, leaving you wanting more every time. Reinvigorating the wine category with this exciting new offering is the Pink Pinot Grigio, which is a great example of how the free run wine technique has been used. Delectable, fresh and original, it pairs perfectly with barbecued prawns or salmon tartare. It is the ultimate summer drop.